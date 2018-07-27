The video will start in 8 Cancel

As journalists we know all too well how embarrassing a spelling mistake can be.

When you make a particularly bad one you just want to hide in a cupboard for the rest of the day and hope that readers don't gloat too much as they rejoice in your blunder.

So we feel the pain of whoever sent out a Hounslow Council planning letter with a very rude typo.

As you would expect, it didn't take long for the unfortunate error to be spotted.

Feltham resident Sharon Grundy received the letter and posted a photo of it on a Feltham community Facebook group on Thursday (July 26).

A missed out "o" when making reference to the "Town and Country Planning Act" caused plenty of amusement.

Dozens of Facebook users reacted to the "C-word" slip-up with joy, many making gleeful jibes at the council's expense.

One joked: "Something missing there!"

And Luisa Strutt responded: "Omg! Hilarious!"

While many residents saw the funny side and punctuated their comments with laughing face emojis, others took it less lightly claiming it was a sign of "council incompetence".

The planning letter was sent out at a time when many Feltham residents are opposed to the council's plans to redevelop precious community sites in the borough including the Feltham Showmen site, where families who run London funfairs have lived for more than 100, and the Sparrow Farm community club which is set to be demolished.

Hundreds joined an anti-redevelopment protest outside Hounslow Council's offices on July 5.

A Hounslow Council spokeswoman said: "No inference or significance should be read into this simple typo.

"We are sorry if this typo caused offence in any way but we have alerted the planning department to it and they will ensure that this doesn’t occur again."