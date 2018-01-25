Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social media users are being warned after a new study revealed the effects of using sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat can have on sleep.

A sleep doctor says the results of a survey show the need for a social media detox.

The recent study by bedmakers Silentnight analysed the link between social media and sleep deprivation , and the results revealed the two are closely linked.

The study, which questioned more than 2,000 UK residents on their sleep habits, found that 68% of Snapchat users said the platform prevented them from sleeping, with as many people admitting to waking up in the night to check their snaps.

Instagram users didn’t fare much better, with 62% claiming that scrolling through the app prevented them from getting a good night’s kip and more than half of users saying they woke up in the night to check their feeds.

The biggest users of both networks were those aged between 16-24, with 43% of this age group admitting to never going a day without social media.

Silentnight’s sleep expert Dr Nerina Ramlakhan says making sure you are sleeping well is one of the simplest and most impactful ways to feel healthier and happier .

“Getting more sleep doesn’t just make you feel better and banish your under-eye circles.

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"Adequate sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle, and can benefit your heart, weight, mind, and more, so getting more sleep really is in all our best interests," she said.

“It’s quite concerning to see just how much people are using social media at night time. The impact on sleep is particularly worrying.

(Image: Snapchat screengrab)

“It’s proven that the blue light from phones and tablets wakes up the brain making it difficult to wind down and fall asleep.

"So punctuating the night with regular social media checks is a recipe for disaster if you want to sleep well.”

Silentnight’s research found that 25% of Brits never go a day without logging on, yet almost a third said they acknowledged the benefits of a digital detox, with 27% claiming they felt "calmer" after taking a break from social media .

(Image: Getty Images)

Dr Nerina doesn't expect people to banish tech altogether, but believes more of a balance should be struck.

She added: “With the demands of modern day life it’s unrealistic to completely ban mobile devices from the bedroom, but people need to be more aware of the impact they are having to achieve a better tech-life balance.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“As a sleep deprived nation we’d do well to limit the amount of time we are spending on social media. Try to stop scrolling through social media 60-90 minutes before bedtime.

"This will allow you brain to wind down and lead to deeper, more restorative sleep.

“It is also a good idea to turn phones on silent so alerts from apps such as Facebook and Snapchat don’t disturb sleep.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.