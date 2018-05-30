The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former bank branch dubbed "Britain's most beautiful" could be converted into a Wetherspoons pub.

The chain has its eye on the huge historic former Lloyds Bank on London's Strand.

It boasts an ornamental fountain in its lobby, and decorative panels and ironwork that date back centuries.

Wetherspoons has asked Westminster City Council for permission to convert the use of the Grade II-listed building from a bank to a pub, and has plans to hire as many as 60 employees.

It wants to use both basement levels, the ground floor, and mezzanine floor, and plans to make no alterations to the building's facade, but has asked to strip out some interiors.

If Westminster's planners approve the application, it would not be the first time a thirsty Londoner could expect to find a pint within its walls.

According to capital history walks blog Look up London, in the 17th century no. 222 The Strand was named the Palgrave Tavern, and was a favourite watering hole of playwright and poet Ben Johnson.

The Lloyds branch closed in 2016. But according to an information sheet for visitors to the bank, it is believed the original dining room was ventilated by bellows powered by women riding a tandem bicycle.

The pub chain has a record of converting historical British landmarks into 'Spoons over nearly four decades.

In its application to the council, J D Wetherspoon listed conversions at some key architectural buildings among its nearly 1,000 pubs around the UK.

Its pubs are hosted in old Edwardian banks, art deco cinemas, classical corn exchanges, gothic revival churches, theatres, shops, snooker halls, courts and a still-functioning opera house.

Such redevelopments can cost upwards of £1.5 million, according to Wetherspoons.

Its application for the former Lloyds building would see it remove most of the banking furniture and strip out some interiors, like old carpets and furnishings.

Some of the most striking 'Spoons to visit for a pint around the UK include the former Avion Cinema, an art deco theatre in Waldridge, West Midlands, and the Opera House, in Tunbridge Wells, where live opera is still performed on

on occasion.

In London, the Wetherspoons near Liverpool Street Station is housed in Hamilton Hall, the ballroom of the former Great Eastern Hotel.

J D Wetherspoon declined to comment on its application.

The proposed conversion has gone out to public consultation.

A date has not yet been set for the application to be heard by the council's planners.