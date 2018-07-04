The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new £28m centre in Queen's Park boasting "premier sports facilities" has been opened by Olympian Max Whitlock, boxer James DeGale and other sporting stars.

The brand new Moberly Sports Centre, which includes the first newly-built public swimming pool in Westminster in nearly 40 years, opened its doors to the public on Saturday (June 30).

Councillor David Harvey, deputy leader of Westminster City Council, was joined by super-middleweight boxing champion DeGale and light welterweight boxing champion Ashley Theophane.

Also there for the ribbon cutting ceremony were double gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Whitlock, plus England Basketball player and Champions of the Future athlete Melita Emanuel-Carr.

The multi-million pound development is home to state-of-the-art facilities including a six-lane, 25m swimming pool and an eight-court sports hall with seating for up to 500 people.

Also available is a 13m teaching pool, a multi-use hall, exercise and dance studios, a 100-station health and fitness gym, community meeting space and Crussh Café.

Everyone Active and Westminster City Council opened the doors to the centre with a range of free activities, including Bollywood dancing, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, boxing and group exercise classes.

The athletes were on hand throughout the day, offering advice to aspiring children.

Speaking after the official opening, Everyone Active regional contract manager Duncan Cogger said the centre offered a "wealth of opportunities for people to find fun ways of keeping active".

He added: “We are delighted to have officially opened Moberly Sports Centre and it was great to see so many of our local community join us to help celebrate.

"It was fantastic to have so many talented people with us to mark the opening.

"The athletes are proof of what can be achieved by taking part in the range of activities that are offered by leisure providers and I hope they have inspired more people to come and give different sports a try.”

According to Everyone Active, the new sports centre meets the highest levels of accessibility for users with disabilities, both in terms of entry and changing facilities.

Cllr Harvey, council cabinet member for economic development, community and sport, added: “We want to create opportunities for people, of all ages and backgrounds, to take part in sport".

He said: "Regular physical activity is really important for your health, as well as great fun, so I hope the visit from Max and James will inspire local people to come down and make the most of these fantastic new facilities.

"Through Everyone Active we offer a huge range or activities for all abilities across the city from boxing to dancing – there really is something for everyone.”