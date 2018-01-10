Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head of the capital's largest regeneration project has announced she is leaving after less than three years at the healm.

Victoria Hills, who was made cheif executive of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) by Sadiq Khan in June 2015, announced her decision to step down on Monday (January 8).

Ms Hills will leave the OPDC in April and the Mayor will have to make an interim appointment while the search for a new CEO is ongoing.

The 650-hectare OPDC site stretches across the boroughs of Brent , Ealing and Hammersmith and Fulham .

It is set to be transformed into a "transport super hub" - with HS2 and cross rail stations - have 25,500 new homes and provide 65,000 new jobs by 2026.

(Image: Old Oak and Park Royal Development Company)

Ms Hills, who will be leaving the OPDC to become chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, said: “It has been my great privilege to have had the opportunity to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation and to lead an enthusiastic and skilled team with whom I have been able to create a vision and framework for delivering this enormously complex project."

(Image: Fortyshillings)

"I shall be watching the development of Old Oak and Park Royal with interest and huge affection and I wish the team and my successor well in their future endeavours," she added.

(Image: FortyShillings)

The news comes less than a week after two of the project's developers, Queen's Park Rangers football club and Genesis Housing Association, announced they had awarded a £155m pound contract to Galliford Try Partnerships to build the first 600 new homes on the site at Old Oak Common.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I would like to thank Victoria for her leadership, commitment and dedication as chief executive of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

"This is one of the most important regeneration sites in London with capacity for thousands of genuinely affordable homes."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .