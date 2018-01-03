The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two new proposed Overground stations in the Old Oak Common and Park Royal Development have received overwhelming support from local residents.

Transport for London proposed new stations at Old Oak Common Lane and Hythe Road which would link with HS2 and Crossrail services, in October.

Around 1,000 people responded to the consultation, with more than 94% backing the overall plan for two new stations to serve the 25,500 new homes being built on the site.

The UK's largest development project is also expecting to bring 65,000 new jobs to the area, and the two stations will bring 250,000 more people and 150,000 more jobs to within an hour's commute of Old Oak Common.

Old Oak Common Interchange will act as a transport hub, with London's only HS2 station other than Euston and Elizabeth Line Crossrail services.

Hythe Road station is expected to be built 700 metres from the interchange, while Old Oak Common Lane station is just 300 metres from the Interchange station site.

(Image: Transport for London)

Some residents were concerned that the distances between the new station and interchange was too far and that this may cause disruption to local residents.

The station at Old Oak Common Lane received 92% positive feedback, while Hythe Road received 86%, while 88% of respondents agreed there should be a pedestrian bridge between Old Oak Common Lane and Victoria Road.

(Image: Transport for London)

The current design stage of the proposals was funded by the European Commission as part of its Connecting Europe facility.

Further consultation on the proposals will be carried out before a Transport & Works Act Order is applied for to build the stations.

