A disgusted Hounslow resident is demanding something be done to clean up the "rat infested" site of a former supermarket which has become a haunt for drinkers.

The site of the former Morrisons supermarket on Bath Road, in Hounslow West, has become a dumping ground for bottles, cans and food wrappers and a place where people congregate to drink and take drugs.

Stains on the wooden boards surrounding the walls show where people have been urinating in full view of the pub which lies opposite.

Grandfather Bill Gallup, who has lived in the area his whole life, says the rubbish "stinks" and is a health hazard for nearby food shops and takeaways.

Mr Gallup said: "It's bloody disgusting. It's rat infested and it stinks. The council needs to come down here and make sure that whoever owns this building cleans it up.

"It's a complete eyesore to the area and what gets me is that I'm paying council tax and nothing is being done to clean this up. I know the council say they don't own this site but they should be telling the owners to do something about it.

"I've lived down here all my life and it's never been as bad as it is now.

"There's people hanging round here drinking and taking drugs. I'm sure there's drug deals going on and they just leave all their crap behind. What about families who come and park here to use the shops?"

The site has been earmarked by developer A2Dominion for 176 flats, alongside a much-smaller retail store, but since the supermarket closed it has been boarded up and nothing has been done to block off the building and the car park behind it.

A spokesperson for Hounslow Council said that since Morrisons vacated the site in January 2016 responsibility for it has changed a number of times, and each time it has taken action, when needed, to secure cleaning of the site by those responsible.

A council officer visited the site on Thursday (October 4) - two days after we contacted them about it.

The council says it has contacted the owners of the site and cleaning is now under way which will take a number of days.

A council spokesperson said the ownership of the site has changed on a number of occasions since Morrisons vacated it and each time it has had to contact the owners about cleaning it up.

The council says it has been advised by A2Dominion that the redevelopment of the site should be starting within the next month, which will bring about changes.

Meanwhile its enforcement officers will monitor the site to ensure that if any problems develop, that the owners will deal with them.

Last year, a petition opposing the plans gathered more than 2,000 signatures because some residents believe they are losing a vital retail space.

MP for Feltham and Heston Seema Malhotra backed the residents at the time.

She said: “The closure of Morrisons supermarket has hugely reduced the range of good quality products at low prices in walking distance for thousands of residents in the local area. They have told me how much harder just doing the weekly shop has become.

“The current proposal does nothing to rectify this, containing only a small retail unit when alternative proposals suggest that a unit twice the size could still be commercially viable.”