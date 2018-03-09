The video will start in 8 Cancel

A person locked out of their property after forgetting their keys received a surprise when confronted by a phalanx of police officers.

Hammersmith and Fulham Police tweeted that it was attending a burglary in progress on Wednesday morning (March 7).

A photo included in the tweet showed a row of police cars lining a road in Fulham with the distinctive Empress State Building visible in the background.

The tweet, posted at 10.44am, first makes reference to an arrest for robbery, before relaying news of the suspected break-in.

It reads: “A busy start for #FH Officers this morning... A very good arrest for a male wanted for robbery made by our funded officers, and #ERTB are currently on scene at a believed burglary in progress in Fulham !”

It ended: “Updates as we have them.”

(Image: @MPSHammFul)

Nearly an hour later, borough police force took to Twitter again with the promised update, which read: “UPDATE not a burglary this time... just someone who's forgotten their keys! #oops”

