Police are desperately searching for a “high-risk” pensioner with severe dementia who disappeared from her home in Northwood on Friday afternoon (February 9).

Nuzhat Ali, a “high-risk” 74-year-old, has been reported missing and was last seen in Green Lane on Friday.

A spokesman for Hillingdon police said she has been diagnosed with “severe dementia” and urged anyone with information to call Metropolitan Police immediately.

Launching an appeal on Twitter, the police spokesman said the borough's XH21 team are searching for Ms Ali.

They said: “XH21 are currently looking for a high-risk missing person.

(Image: Met Police)

“Nuzhat Ali is 74 years old and suffers from severe dementia. She was last seen in Green Lane in Northwood this afternoon.

“Any information please call us immediately.”

