A large group of travellers is being moved on from a Hanworth football club car park where they've been a "nuisance" for more than a week, a resident claims.

Speaking to getwestlondon Gary Brunning, who helps run Hanworth Villa Football Club said up to six caravans of travellers were being moved on from the site off Hounslow Road at 2pm.

Mr Brunning, who claims the travellers had been at the car park since last Thursday (August 16), said: "The bailiffs are coming to move them on at 2pm today (August 21). There were about 10 caravans when they first arrived last week. But when I left last night there were about six, although I heard more might be on the way.

He alleged: "They've been an absolute nuisance - they've been climbing all over people's cars, urinating up the club house walls and even shouting abuse at elderly people who go for walks in the area.

"Our business has suffered because they've scared people off coming to the club."

Hanworth Villa Football Club tweeted on Tuesday: "Our uninvited guests are being moved this afternoon. This means that tonight's game against BLFC Community is on. I apologize to our visitors for the undoubted pile of c*** that will be left behind."

The bailiffs were expected to arrive at 2pm and have moved the travellers on by 4pm.