A Neasden café that was a "nuisance" to neighbours was ordered to shut immediately because of anti-social behaviour.

The Ice Café, at 356 Neasden Lane, has been closed for three months after it was found to be a source of "significant and persistent disorder" and pose a "nuisance to members of the public."

A closure order made at Willesden Magistrates' Court on March 8 makes it illegal for anyone to be at the address until June 8.

The court order seen by getwestlondon states: "The closure order is necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder from continuing."

Brent police obtained the closure order against Ice Café as part of its Operation Hope to crack down on drug crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough.

Five drug arrests were made in connection with Operation Hope on Wednesday (March 14) - making 23 in total since the operation was first launched on February 28.

