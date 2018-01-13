Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Notting Hill pub is embroiled in a race row over its display of a slavery poster.

The Stewart Arms in Norland Road has come under fire after an image of its "slaves for sale poster" was pictured and shared online.

Outcry on social media saw some users criticise the pub and vow to avoid it, while others jumped to its defence.

Pub manager John Connelly told getwestlondon the poster, which had been used as decoration, had been removed - and vehemently rejected accusations of racism.

The poster is of a slave auction dating to July 15, 1820, and lists the names of five men and women, along with their approximate age and skills.

One slave listed is a 14-year-old girl. It also says: “All the above slaves belonging to the local plantation."

The bottom half of the poster has male and female slaves “to be let”. They are described as being “of good character”.

It says the “hirer” must provide food, clothing and medical attendance.

Many flocked to the pub's Facebook page to register their distate.

Lakshmi Priya Greco wrote: “Slave auction poster? Really? The kidnapping, torture, rape, violation of human rights on millions of people have been glamourised and used as decor. Disgusting.”

Jodie Redman added: “Why anyone would want to sit and look at one of the worst things that’s happened in the history of man kind! It’s disgusting and I’ll never step foot in here again! Should be ashamed of themselves."

Jade Constable added: “Racist nonsense on the walls, totally unacceptable to have stuff like that making light of slavery. Awful.”

However, there was also support for the pub.

Gary Reeves said: “I absolutely love this pub. It’s got a great multi culture [sic] and any one is welcome to go into that pub and they would absolutely welcome everyone with open arms. One of the greatest and most friendly pubs around Notting Hill.”

Jason Clark added: “I have been using this pub for years. It is on of the friendliest most multi cultural pubs I’ve ever known. It has a friendly atmosphere and is always most welcoming.”

Brian East said: “Proud to support the Stewart Arms, great pub. Sad that loads of folk who have never visited it are doing their best to trash its reputation.”

Ad Stel added: “Great establishment, great people. Being unfairly targeted.”

Pub manager Mr Connelly said it was ludicrous to call the pub racist, and that welcomed and was used by people from various ethnic backgrounds.

“We are the friendliest most welcoming pub in the area. Everyone that uses the pub knows that." he said.

Mr Connelly has only recently become manager at the pub, and added: “If I'd known it would have caused offence, I would have taken it down the day I walked through the door.”

The pub is given four stars out of a possible five on Trip Advisor's review, where is described as “a traditional pub” and “a nice place with super nice staff”.

