A Notting Hill masseur has been given a nine-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women while he worked in a beauty parlour.

Mohammed Ramande, from Shalfleet Drive, Ladbroke Court, was jailed in his absence at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday (February 19).

Police believe he has fled the country to Iran via Turkey with his daughter.

The 39-year-old had been found guilty of two charges of assault by penetration on February 12 at the same court, following a trial at which he was also not present.

He carried out the attacks while working at a beauty salon in West Hampstead.

Ramande sexually assaulted one client who he had told to lay down naked on a massage table.

The victim asked him to stop and, being fearful for his job, Ramande pleaded for the woman not to report him to the police.

He gave a £20 refund and promised he would not sexually assault anyone in future.

However, police were later informed and made contact with other women who had been given a massage by Ramanade at the same venue.

Another woman came forward following the appeal and reported that she too had experienced a similar sexual assault.

Ramande was arrested and charged on June 6 2017 and bailed to attend Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on July 4 last year.

(Image: Met Police)

But in August 2017 he left the United Kingdom with his daughter and headed to Turkey.

Authorities there have confirmed Ramande then left Turkey and it is believed he headed towards Iran.

During the trial, one of his victims told how she "went into shock" and "completely froze" during her ordeal.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Jason Anderson, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “Ramande is an opportunistic predator who used his business of massage therapy as a smoke screen to sexually assault women.

"He counted on their isolation and vulnerability during massage sessions to take advantage of the trust given to him."

(Image: PA)

DC Anderson added: "All the victims have shown great bravery and tenacity in coming forward to report Ramande and it was their support of prosecution that led to the case being heard at Blackfriars Crown Court.

"We thank them for their patience and support throughout this lengthy investigation.

"We would also encourage anyone who is the subject of a similar attack to come forward knowing that the police will do all it can to bring offenders such as Ramande to justice."

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

The jury failed failed to reach a verdict on a remaining count of sexual assault.

