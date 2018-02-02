The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was dragged under a Tube train at Notting Hill Gate station when her bag and coat became trapped in the doors.

At around 4.05pm on Wednesday (January 31), the passenger's coat and bag got stuck in the doors of the Central Line train at the busy Underground station as it departed.

After being “dragged along the platform”, the woman reportedly fell beneath the train and passengers recalled hearing a thud and screams for help as it moved away from the station.

A British Transport Police spokesman told getwestlondon on Friday (February 2) the woman remains in a life-changing condition in hospital.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has launched an investigation and is appealing for any witnesseses to come forward.

After being evacuated from the Tube on Wednesday, Shabana Khan recalled hearing the woman “yelling help” after she fell underneath the train.

“Horrified right now, a woman has fallen under our train carriage," she said.

“Heard the thud as the train moved, we're all in tears thinking she's died under our feet but she's alive and stuck under the train yelling help.

"We've been evacuated out of the train.

“They got her bag and coat out from under the door of our carriage, which had got stuck. Everyone tried to stay calm not have panic attacks but all of us [were] in tears.”

Transport for London derailed the train to free the trapped passenger.

A RAIB spokesman said: “A passenger at Notting Hill Gate Underground station was dragged along the platform after becoming trapped in the doors of a Central Line train.

“Did you witness this incident or have any other information you consider relevant? If so, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should report it directly to the RAIB here .

