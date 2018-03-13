Traffic came to standstill when demonstrators blocked a road on Tuesday (March 13).

Notting Hill Gate was temporarily closed in both directions at the junction with Ossington Street at around 1.30pm, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Within 10 minutes TfL said the demonstrators had been moved off the road and onto the pavement, near the Russian Embassy, allowing traffic to flow freely.

But part of the road is still blocked with police at the scene.

It is believed to be an Afrin demonstration, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Afrin is a Kurdish-held city in northern Syria - the focus of an offensive against Kurdish militia. On Tuesday morning (March 13), a statement from the Turkish military said troops and allied Syrian rebels had captured "critically important" areas.

Though hundreds of civilians managed to flee the area on Monday, 700,000 Afrin residents are now believed to be trapped, according to The Telegraph .

getwestlondon has contacted Scotland Yard for further details on the demonstration in Notting Hill.

The tweet from TfL's traffic feed posted at 1.32pm read: “A402 Notting Hill Gate is fully blocked both ways at Ossington Street due to a demonstration. Use other routes.”

