Traffic came to standstill when demonstrators blocked a road on Tuesday (March 13).
Notting Hill Gate was temporarily closed in both directions at the junction with Ossington Street at around 1.30pm, according to Transport for London (TfL).
Within 10 minutes TfL said the demonstrators had been moved off the road and onto the pavement, near the Russian Embassy, allowing traffic to flow freely.
But part of the road is still blocked with police at the scene.
It is believed to be an Afrin demonstration, but this has not yet been confirmed.
Afrin is a Kurdish-held city in northern Syria - the focus of an offensive against Kurdish militia. On Tuesday morning (March 13), a statement from the Turkish military said troops and allied Syrian rebels had captured "critically important" areas.
Though hundreds of civilians managed to flee the area on Monday, 700,000 Afrin residents are now believed to be trapped, according to The Telegraph .
getwestlondon has contacted Scotland Yard for further details on the demonstration in Notting Hill.
The tweet from TfL's traffic feed posted at 1.32pm read: “A402 Notting Hill Gate is fully blocked both ways at Ossington Street due to a demonstration. Use other routes.”
Crowds outside the Russian Embassy
Photos from the scene
Scenes from the demonstration
getwestlondon is phoning but unable to get through to the Russian Embassy, which is based in Kensington Palace Gardens.
Statement from Met Police
Scotland Yard tell getwestlondon:
We were called at 1.19pm to assist with a protest in Kensington Palace Gardens.
“The protest is now over.
No arrests were made.”
Near Russian Embassy
But a separate traffic alert service said the disruption was taking place on Bayswater Road eastbound, and was confined to the footway near the Russian Embassy.
Police were blocking a lane with emergency service vehicles, it said.
Road cleared
Soon after tweeting Notting Hill Gate was blocked, TfL said the road had cleared
Turkish military offensive
A series of demonstrations have been taking place in other parts of the country, including Manchester and King’s Cross in London in recent days, opposing the Turkish military offensive in the city.
Afrin demonstration
getwestlondon understands that the demonstration is linked to events unfolding in Afrin, northern Syria.
'Fully blocked both ways'
Demonstration
Demonstrators have been bringing traffic to a standstill in Notting Hill.
Latest reports are roads have been cleared but we’ll bring you more information when we have it.