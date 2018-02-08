The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men who brutally attacked three teenagers with a terrifying 12-inch zombie knife at Notting Hill Carnival have been jailed for a total of 30 years.

Eddie Mombele, 24, and Jordan Clarke, 20, were both convicted of grievous bodily harm at the Old Bailey on December 15 last year, and were sentenced at the same court on Thursday (February 8).

The violent attacks, on boys aged 15 and 16, took place on August 28, 2016, between 4.15pm and 5.10pm at Notting Hill Carnival.

At around 4.15pm, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed three times in the abdomen, buttocks and arm in Wornington Road, at the junction with Golborne Road, Metropolitan Police said.

The teenage victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after the attack and he remained hospitalised for two weeks, police said.

The next two stabbings took place at around 5.10pm in Ladbroke Grove, when a 16-year-old boy suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach.

The other victim, aged just 15, was stabbed in the leg and required stitches.

After the daylight stabbings, an investigation was launched by Metropolitan Police and one of the victims was able to identify Mombele and Clarke as the men who attacked him from Instagram.

Another victim described Clarke and his distinctive scar over his left eye, and local officers were also able to identify the suspects from the Instagram photos.

On September 14, 2016, officers executed two warrants at the home addresses of Mombele, of Talbot Road, Notting Hill, and Clarke, of Adair Road, Ladbroke Grove.

The men were arrested and a large 12-inch “zombie/Rambo” knife was seized from Clarke's home, a weapon which police believe was used in all three stabbings.

On December 15, 2016, Mombele was found guilty of three counts of causing GBH and possession of a flick knife.

Clarke was found guilty of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of the huge “zombie” knife.

For the stabbings, the pair were sentenced to 15 years in jail, along with 12-year and eight-year sentences to run concurrently. They also received a two-year concurrent sentence for knife possession.

Detective Inspector Driss Hayoukane, of Metropolitan Police's Post-Investigation Team, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of all three victims of these horrendous assaults.

“They all stood up and gave evidence in court against their attackers.

“Sunday at Notting Hill Carnival is traditionally Children's Day – a happy event to be enjoyed by thousands of children and their families.

“However, these two men came to the carnival armed with a “zombie” and flick knife, intent on seriously injuring innocent carnival goers."

He added: “During the trial, Clarke did not give evidence and Mombele gave evidence denying the offences and blaming Clarke for the assaults.

“One of the victims spent two weeks in hospital and it is only due to the skill of the surgeons that he has made a good recovery.”

