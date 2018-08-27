The video will start in 8 Cancel

Carnival-goers in the hundreds of thousands have been descending upon Notting Hill over the bank holiday weekend, celebrating the 59th edition of the Notting Hill Carnival.

In preparation for this, dozens of roads have been closed to allow the carnival to take place.

The carnival, which involves music, dancing and Caribbean-inspired food stalls, takes place on Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27, with parades beginning at 9.30am on both days.

Drivers and pedestrians are being warned that roads surrounding Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park are likely to be “very busy” as a result of the closures.

Buses are also likely to be delayed or stop short of their final destination.

Which roads will be closed during the carnival?

The following roads are closed from 7am on Sunday until Tuesday (August 28):

Aldridge Road Villas

Alexander Street

Alexandra Mews

Alfred Road

Artesian Road

Bishop's Bridge Road from Porchester Road to Westbourne Grove

Botts Mews

Bridstow Place

Chepstow Road

Courtnell Street

Durham Terrace

Elgin Avenue between Harrow Road and Chippenham Road

Fermoy Road

Harrow Road from Ladbroke Grove to Great Western Road

Hatherley Grove

Hereford Road

Hormead Road

Kildare Gardens

Kildare Terrace

Lancaster Road

Leamington Road Villas

Ledbury Road

Monmouth Place

Monmouth Road

Moorhouse Road

Newton Road

Northumberland Place

Queensway between Westbourne Grove and Porchester Road (access will be allowed into Queensway from Bayswater Road to allow access to parking)

Redan Place

Shrewsbury Mews

Shrewsbury Road

St Luke's Road

St Stephen's Crescent

St Stephen's Gardens

St Stephen's Mews

Sutherland Place

Sutherland Terrace

Talbot Road

Tavistock Crescent

Wellington Close

Westbourne Gardens

Westbourne Grove

Westbourne Grove Terrace

Westbourne Park Road

Westbourne Park Villas

Western Road

Woodfield Place

Woodfield Road

Traffic will generally be diverted around the following ring route in both directions:

Harrow Road, Porchester Road, Bishops Bridge Road, Inverness Terrace, Bayswater Road, Notting Hill Gate

Holland Park Avenue, Uxbridge Road, Wood Lane, Scrubs Lane, Harrow Road

Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park Tube stations will also be extremely busy during the carnival.