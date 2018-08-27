Carnival-goers in the hundreds of thousands have been descending upon Notting Hill over the bank holiday weekend, celebrating the 59th edition of the Notting Hill Carnival.
In preparation for this, dozens of roads have been closed to allow the carnival to take place.
The carnival, which involves music, dancing and Caribbean-inspired food stalls, takes place on Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27, with parades beginning at 9.30am on both days.
Drivers and pedestrians are being warned that roads surrounding Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park are likely to be “very busy” as a result of the closures.
Buses are also likely to be delayed or stop short of their final destination.
Which roads will be closed during the carnival?
The following roads are closed from 7am on Sunday until Tuesday (August 28):
- Aldridge Road Villas
- Alexander Street
- Alexandra Mews
- Alfred Road
- Artesian Road
- Bishop's Bridge Road from Porchester Road to Westbourne Grove
- Botts Mews
- Bridstow Place
- Chepstow Road
- Courtnell Street
- Durham Terrace
- Elgin Avenue between Harrow Road and Chippenham Road
- Fermoy Road
- Harrow Road from Ladbroke Grove to Great Western Road
- Hatherley Grove
- Hereford Road
- Hormead Road
- Kildare Gardens
- Kildare Terrace
- Lancaster Road
- Leamington Road Villas
- Ledbury Road
- Monmouth Place
- Monmouth Road
- Moorhouse Road
- Newton Road
- Northumberland Place
- Queensway between Westbourne Grove and Porchester Road (access will be allowed into Queensway from Bayswater Road to allow access to parking)
- Redan Place
- Shrewsbury Mews
- Shrewsbury Road
- St Luke's Road
- St Stephen's Crescent
- St Stephen's Gardens
- St Stephen's Mews
- Sutherland Place
- Sutherland Terrace
- Talbot Road
- Tavistock Crescent
- Wellington Close
- Westbourne Gardens
- Westbourne Grove
- Westbourne Grove Terrace
- Westbourne Park Road
- Westbourne Park Villas
- Western Road
- Woodfield Place
- Woodfield Road
Traffic will generally be diverted around the following ring route in both directions:
- Harrow Road, Porchester Road, Bishops Bridge Road, Inverness Terrace, Bayswater Road, Notting Hill Gate
- Holland Park Avenue, Uxbridge Road, Wood Lane, Scrubs Lane, Harrow Road
Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park Tube stations will also be extremely busy during the carnival.