A case against a man accused of raping a woman after the Notting Hill Carnival has collapsed after investigators found key evidence.

Proceedings against Samson Makele were halted at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday (January 15) after his defence team unearthed key images from his mobile phone which had not previously been made available, law firm Hodge Jones and Allen said.

The 28-year-old was accused of raping a woman he met after the Carnival in 2016 but the case, due to go to trial at the end of the month, was thrown out after more than a dozen pictures emerged of the pair apparently cuddling in bed.

It is the third rape case in just over a month to collapse following a failure from investigators to find key evidence.

The two other incidents occurred in December, and sparked an urgent review by Scotland Yard into all current sexual offence investigations .

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: "We received information from the defence on January 5, material we were not previously aware of.

"The case was reviewed and it was concluded there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

"We made the decision to offer no evidence and did so at a hearing today."

Mr Makele, originally from Eritrea, claimed the sex was consensual.

His lawyer, Paris Theodorou, said an error in judgement or an inaccuracy in unveiling evidence, could cause "irreparable damage".

He said: "Mr Makele doesn't know whether failure to obtain the photographs by the police was an oversight or an act of sheer incompetence.

"Either way, his life has been intolerable and traumatic while he waited for the truth to emerge.

"It is clearly vital that criminal defence solicitors are tech savvy enough to conduct their own analysis in parallel to those undertaken by the police."

The images were discovered when the defence hired an independent forensic expert.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "In this case it is apparent that the police investigation did not find the images, which were first disclosed by the defendant in early January 2018.

"After this the case was discontinued."

Scotland Yard announced its urgent review after the rape trial of Liam Allan was halted on December 14 and the prosecution of Isaac Itiary, accused of raping a child, collapsed a few days later.

A spokesman for the Met said they were unable to say how many cases would be affected.

