Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of west London for this weekend's Notting Hill Carnival.

The second day of the extravaganza got under away this morning which carnival attendees showing off some spectacular outfits.

Dancers paraded through the streets as the heavy rain that blighted the first day of the carnival on Sunday thankfully stayed away.

Here are some of the best photos from an amazing weekend.

The carnival has taken place annually since 1964.

Over a million people are expected to attend over the two days.

The event was started by members of London's Afro-Caribbean community.

It sees costumed performers take to the streets in a parade.

While dozens of sound systems are set up around the Notting Hill streets.

Creating a carnival which few others around the world can match.

Some costumes leave little to the imagination.

Some will have taken weeks to make.

Others have a political theme.

The carnival is so popular there's sometimes barely room to move.

The rain didn't put anyone off on Sunday.

But everyone in attendance on Monday was relieved to see better weather.

The colourful outfits are always a highlight of the event.

The carnival celebrates Caribbean culture.

Umbrellas were needed during Sunday's Family Day.

Nobody's spirits were dampened, though.

These carnival performers posed for pictures before Monday's parade.

This reveller needed to tuck into some of the food stalls.

There is always a party atmosphere on the streets.

Sometimes you have to sit down and take a rest wherever you can.

Before getting up to dance some more.

The joy on people's faces says it all.

The partying starts early each morning.

And the carnival is Europe's biggest street festival.

Brazilian dancer Juliana Campos was among those taking part in the carnival on Monday.

These revellers were impossible to miss.

Some of the headwear must have been pretty heavy.

The floats are always one of the highlights.

And those lucky enough to be on them always seem to having the time of their lives.

Those dancing in front of the floats seem to be having a ball too.

Choosing what to wear must be one tough decision.

As everyone hopes that their costume is one that visitors will remember.

And even the police on duty couldn't be happier!