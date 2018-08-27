Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of west London for this weekend's Notting Hill Carnival.

The second day of the extravaganza got under away this morning which carnival attendees showing off some spectacular outfits.

Dancers paraded through the streets as the heavy rain that blighted the first day of the carnival on Sunday thankfully stayed away.

Here are some of the best photos from an amazing weekend.

Photo - Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The carnival has taken place annually since 1964.

Photo - Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Over a million people are expected to attend over the two days.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

The event was started by members of London's Afro-Caribbean community.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

It sees costumed performers take to the streets in a parade.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

While dozens of sound systems are set up around the Notting Hill streets.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Creating a carnival which few others around the world can match.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Some costumes leave little to the imagination.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Some will have taken weeks to make.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Others have a political theme.

Crowds during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday August 27, 2018. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

The carnival is so popular there's sometimes barely room to move.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

The rain didn't put anyone off on Sunday.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

But everyone in attendance on Monday was relieved to see better weather.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The colourful outfits are always a highlight of the event.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The carnival celebrates Caribbean culture.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Umbrellas were needed during Sunday's Family Day.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

Nobody's spirits were dampened, though.

Photo - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

These carnival performers posed for pictures before Monday's parade.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

This reveller needed to tuck into some of the food stalls.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

There is always a party atmosphere on the streets.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

Sometimes you have to sit down and take a rest wherever you can.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

Before getting up to dance some more.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

The joy on people's faces says it all.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

The partying starts early each morning.

Photo - Alex McBride/Getty Images

And the carnival is Europe's biggest street festival.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

Brazilian dancer Juliana Campos was among those taking part in the carnival on Monday.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

These revellers were impossible to miss.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

Some of the headwear must have been pretty heavy.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

The floats are always one of the highlights.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

And those lucky enough to be on them always seem to having the time of their lives.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

Those dancing in front of the floats seem to be having a ball too.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

Choosing what to wear must be one tough decision.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

As everyone hopes that their costume is one that visitors will remember.

Photo - John Stillwell/PA Wire

And even the police on duty couldn't be happier!