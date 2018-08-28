Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed how many arrests were made at this year's Notting Hill Carnival after thousands of police officers were given stop and search powers and knife arches were installed at the event.

Weapons, drugs and a corrosive substance were among dangerous items seized by some of the 13,000 officers working at the two-day street party.

Metropolitan Police Commander Dave Musker announced at the end of the two-day street party that 373 arrests were made by Met officers at the carnival, a number which he says could rise.

He added that 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets.

British Transport Police (BTP) worked alongside the Met with plain-clothed officers also deployed to keep visitors safe.

BTP Chief Superintendent John Conaghan confirmed his officers seized several weapons, including four knives and a corrosive substance, and made 12 arrests during the carnival.

While Section 60 powers, which allow police to stop and search whoever they choose without suspicion, have come in for criticism in the past, both the Met and BTP bosses defended their use over the weekend.

Policing powers were ramped up following a recent spate of violence in the capital which saw six people shot in west London in one week alone.

The Met confirmed on Monday night (August 27) that one non-fatal stabbing in Ladbroke Grove "marred" an otherwise peaceful Notting Hill Carnival.

Commander Musker said: “We would like to thank all those who took to the streets to celebrate everything that the Carnival stands for, in a kind and considerate manner.

“However, Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life threatening stabbing at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove. Thankfully this was the only incident of this nature throughout the whole weekend.

“On both Saturday and Sunday, I authorised a Section 60 Order across the Carnival area in response to the recent increase in violent crime in the capital.

“For the first time we also included screening arches at certain locations, to deter those who may have been planning on coming to the event, armed with an offensive weapon.

“We believe they acted as a successful deterrent, as well as detecting a substantial number of offensive weapons.

“I am very pleased with the results of the screening arches and the Section 60 order; 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets by my officers and 373 arrests were made over the course of the weekend, which we expect could rise.

“Thousands of officers worked over the weekend to keep visitors safe and I am extremely proud of their dedication, professionalism and positivity; especially with the weather conditions on Sunday being particularly challenging.

“Without their hard work and commitment, Notting Hill Carnival would not be able to go ahead.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues at the British Transport Police and the City of London Police for their support over the weekend.”

BTP Chief Superintendent John Conaghan also praised the policing of the event.

He said: “This was a particularly busy period for our officers and I would like to thank them for their dedication and extremely hard work.

“Thanks to their diligence and proportionate use of stop and search powers, a number of individuals were arrested during the Carnival.

“Most notably, four knives were seized during those arrests as well as a corrosive substance, capable of causing serious harm.

“These dangerous and potentially lethal weapons were removed from the streets, undoubtedly making it safer for passengers and Carnival attendees.”





He added: “Deploying additional Section 60 stop and search powers is a decision which is not taken lightly.

“However, it is necessary to prevent violence and reassure the travelling public that we have powers in place to help keep the travelling public safe.

“Our officers are highly trained in using these powers in a professional manner, I am confident their work has improved the safety during their year’s Carnival.

“An independent stop and search advisor also assisted in ensuring that officers were using these stop and search powers correctly.”