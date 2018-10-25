Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food hygiene experts discovered very high readings for E. coli in two samples of food on sale at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival .

They also found a very high reading for bacillus cereus which can cause diarrhoea and vomiting.

It comes from food, especially rice and soup, and food which has been prepared ahead of time and stored at room temperature.

According to a report for the Kensington and Chelsea Council’s public realm scrutiny committee, inspectors took samples from seven stalls which had poor food hygiene and sent them for microbiological tests.

They said six results which came back from the lab showed unsatisfactory hygiene, the report stated. Inspectors will recommend that the three stalls with the worst results should be turned down if they want to trade at future carnivals.

Overall licences were given out to 283 traders for this year’s two-day August Bank Holiday carnival.

According to regulator the Food Standards Agency, E. coli can be passed on through raw and undercooked meats.

It can also be spread through contaminated vegetables and salads, water or unpasteurised milk. Some strains of E. coli can cause serious illness and it can be caught from person-to-person contact.

However many strains of E. coli are harmless to humans. Council inspectors visited 250 stalls and gave out 44 warnings, down on the previous year’s 71.

They also increased the number of certificates for very high compliance of following food hygiene and health and safety rules.

However they spotted a range of problems including "unguarded BBQs, defective electrics and gas pipe work, poor temperature control of high risk foods and lack of adequate hand-washing facilities".

A report for the council’s public realm scrutiny committee pointed out that revisiting 95 stalls helped solve some of the problems.

It also noted that sampling results of food sold by licensed traders "showed a deterioration on previous years".

A Kensington and Chelsea council spokesman said: "Delicious food is a huge part of Carnival and people need to know that it meets the same standard as other street food, which almost all stalls do.

"Along with our partners, we have a large team working in the run up to Carnival and right through the event, dedicated to making sure the food served over the weekend is stored, prepared and served the right way."