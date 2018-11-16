Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not a single person has contacted a night-time telephone service set up to help people distressed by the Grenfell Tower disaster, a health boss has disclosed.

The phone line offers support and home visits and replaced the previous drop-in overnight counselling service last month

The walk-in service at the Notting Hill Methodist Church which cost £36,000 a month ended on October 26.

Instead people can contact the Grenfell Night Service between 10pm and 7am via a dedicated phone number answered by clinicians.

They can also arrange a home visit at a suitable time.

Robyn Doran, the chief operating officer of the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust - which runs the service, said at the directors board meeting today (WEDS NOV 14): “There has been no take up so far.”

She said the trust is meeting Healthwatch, Notting Dale residents’ associations and people who used the previous night service.

Trust chief executive Claire Murdoch said staff offer support to people attending and giving evidence at the on-going Grenfell Inquiry, increasing support around key events, and is work with community group Grenfell United.

"We have absolutely not stinted or restricted support to those areas and settings where people ask for it," she said.

She added it was important to offer a "bespoke" service and plan for the "next two, three, four and five years."

Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington and councillor for Golborne, said she was not surprised people were not using the revamped night service.

(Image: Julia Gregory)

Claire Simmonds who is a member of the Notting Dale Residents’ Association Board said: "People are still in great distress. The community are picking up the pieces."

"People don’t want to phone anyone, they want face to face kindness."

The original service was commissioned by Kensington and Chelsea Council and the NHS as part of the response to last year’s fatal blaze.

Counsellors from the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust and charity Hestia were on hand at Notting Hill Methodist Church in Lancaster Road overnight to support people in distress.

The Trust said just eight people were using the service each month, with more people seeking help on and around the anniversary of the fire on June 14.

It cost the council and the NHS an average of £36,893 a month. There were no targets for the number of people the service should help, according to CNWL trust.

A council spokesman said: "Due to low levels of attendance and high cost, our clinical partners agreed that it was appropriate to create a more targeted service for those who required an overnight service going forward."