Police in Brent have warned the public not to approach a man who allegedly attacked a woman and who is believed to be in need of urgent mental health care.

Emmanuel Hamilton has been missing since he was last seen at about 10.50am on Tuesday (September 4) in Eton Avenue, Wembley .

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that earlier on Tuesday a woman, who is known to Mr Hamilton, was allegedly attacked by him.

The spokesperson added the woman is receiving treatment for slash wounds to her face, but said her condition is "not serious".

Police believe Mr Hamilton is in need of urgent mental health treatment and are asking for members of the public to help find him.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The 24-year-old is described as a black male, over 6ft, wearing all grey clothing with a hood up.

All future sightings of him are asked to be reported to 999.

Superintendent Sara Leach of the North West Command Unit said: "Hamilton is in need of urgent mental health treatment.

"His behaviour may be erratic and confused.

"If seen, he should not be approached by members of the public. All sightings of him should be reported to police via 999."

Anyone who sees Emmanuel Hamilton is asked not to approach him but to call 999 quoting CAD 2481/04Sept. You can also tweet police via @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.