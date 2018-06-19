Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospice providing end of life and palliative care has been forced to move inpatients to a hospital after a building was declared "unsafe and no longer fit for purpose".

Inpatients at Michael Sobell Hospice are being transferred to two wards at the Mount Vernon Hospital .

The move has been called an "interim measure" by the Northwood hospice, as it explores its options for the future.

The charity, which has provided end-of-life care in Hillingdon and Hertfordshire for more than 40 years from its site near Mount Vernon Hospital, confirmed the closure on its website.

In a statement attributed to the board of trustees, it was confirmed that some of the charity's other services will continue to run.

"The charity will continue to fully fund the Hospice Day Centre (which is a newer part of the hospice building) on the existing site and will ensure funding is available so that no patient receiving palliative care at present will be affected," the statement reads.

"The IPU building from which palliative and end of life care services have been provided for many years is now deemed to have reached the end of its useful life with serious structural problems emerging.

"The issues around the building have now been brought to our attention and the poor environment of the IPU is now confirmed by the NHS Estates Team as irreparable."

The hospice first admitted patients on Valentine's Day in 1977. It was funded after Michael Sobell, a prominent British businessman, donated £1 million to fund four hospices to to improve care, pain control and support.

The hospice quickly expanded with the opening of a day centre on July 2 1982, with running wholly funded by the Friends of Michael Sobell House which raises money and resources to provide the best care possible.

The chairty is now undertaking a review, in partnership with the NHS, of the needs of the community in Northwood and surrounding areas for end-of-life care.

"Our supporters, volunteers and staff will play a big part in this process and ongoing conversations are taking place with representatives from the NHS Trust and wider," the statement continues.

"The relocation of the IPU is a temporary measure. Going forward, we will be working with the NHS and the local community on the future location of services."

The charity will examine options for redeveloping their services to reflect the needs of terminal cancer patients today.

Urging supporters who have donated to the charity over the last five decades, the board of trustees said: "The fact that the Charity has been able to provide palliative care for over 40 years is testament to you, our passionate and dedicated supporters, volunteers and staff team.

"As we seek to tackle the current challenge and reassess what services our community needs in the future, we need your support more than ever.

"Please encourage other supporters to continue their efforts, as the current situation provides us with a real opportunity to work alongside the NHS to re-evaluate the support that patients and their families need in the future."

A spokesman for Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Trust has not been made aware of any ‘structural problems’ at Michael Sobell House and we were not formally informed of the plan to relocate patients.

"East and North Herts Trust oversee the hospice provided there and we have contacted them as a matter of urgency to fully understand the implications for the service.

"We have been assured that there is adequate capacity in the new location to accommodate patients.

"We have also asked for details about the care that will provided and if the admission criteria changes.

"We are currently awaiting a response so are unable to provide any further information. Patients, their relatives and GPs will need to contact East and North Herts for more information."