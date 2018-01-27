Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man in his 20s has been found in a park in Northwood .

Metropolitan Police said it was called at 7.25am on Thursday (January 25) to reports of "a male found hanged" in Frithwood Park, Northwood.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the male, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to contact his next of kin.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Anyone affected by the issues raised can contact Samaritans for FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, or you can visit their website to find details of your nearest branch.

