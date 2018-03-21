Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 32-year-old man who was caught watching pornography on trains around London while singling out lone women has been given a five-year Sexual Risk Order (SRO).

Robert Donovan, of Thirlmere Gardens, Northwood , was caught watching porn on trains across the capital while “purposely sitting next to lone women”, according to BTP .

After his actions were caught on CCTV, Donovan appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 14) and was handed a SRO.

For the next five years, he is prevented from approaching or communicating with anyone under the age of 16 not known to him on any public transport.

Donovan is also banned from travelling without his registered Oyster card, viewing pornography in a public place, deleting any internet history until inspected by police.

The fifth condition of the SRO – the first to be imposed for a BTP case – is that he cannot use any device capable of accessing the internet unless it can retain internet history.

Gareth Buffry, from BTP's community safety and engagement unit, said people travelling on public transport should “not have to be subject to this kind of behaviour”.

(Image: PA)

“This demonstrates BTP’s continued approach to protecting the public from those who commit sexual acts on the transport network," Mr Buffry said.

“This is the first order of its kind that we have obtained and it is evidence that we will utilise all methods at our disposal to ensure the travelling public do not have to be subject to this kind of behaviour again.

“SROs are a valuable tool for those who we believe present a risk of sexual harm but have not been convicted."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .