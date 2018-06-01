Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent campaign to find a stem cell donor is underway to save the life of a five-year-old girl who may only have weeks left to live.

Kaiya Patel has a very rare and aggressive form of blood cancer which could kill her in just weeks if it goes untreated.

Unfortunately her treatment requires finding a stem cell donor, an already tricky process which is complicated by the lack of Asian donors available in the UK who might match with her. None of the Northwood girl's family are a match.

Kaiya was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia after her parents spotted some bruising to her legs and bleeding gums. Around 650 people are diagnosed with the potentially fatal condition in the UK every year, half of them children.

Treatment requires stem cells to be donated to the patient, but until then Kaiya, who enjoys gymnastics, running and ballet, is being treated chemotherapy and steroids. Kaiya's disease compromises her immune system and clotting functions.

Mr Patel said: “I was devastated when Kaiya was diagnosed. It’s heart-breaking, a huge punch in the gut. The strength of our little girl is inspiring and our friends and family have been a great source of strength.”

Since her diagnosis in March, Kaiya's parents Ruchit and Annu Patel have been working tirelessly to find her a donor. They have been working with stem cell donation charities DKMS and Anthony Nolan to find someone who can donate to Kaiya.

Now Harrow Council has stepped in, running a swab test day on Tuesday (June 5), to help identify potential donors in order to save the little girl's life.

Simon Brown, Harrow Council Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said: "Whether you live, work or pass through Harrow, please spare a few minutes on Tuesday to come to the Civic Centre to help try to save brave Kaiya and others in a similar situation.

"The test is quick, simple and painless. Anyone could be the one match her family is desperately looking for – but you have to do the test to find out.

"Anything we can do to help raise awareness of blood cancers in important – but this time a little girl’s life depends on it."

The painless test for people aged 17-55 adds you to the stem cell register until the age of 61, and even if you aren't a match for Kaiya, you can still be a match for someone else, later on in your life.

The testing day will run from 8.30am to 4pm on June 5 at the Civic Centre in Harrrow.