Northwick Park looks set to get a £9.9 million makeover having won funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Affordable homes, shops, state-of the-art teaching spaces and improved transport links are among new facilities put forward in an initial feasibility study.

Brent's busiest hospital was awarded the money to improve transport links and infrastructure to the area.

Brent Council is working with London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, Network Homes and the University of Westminster, which are major landowners in the area, to explore ideas to redevelop the land together.

Brent Council deputy leader, Councillor Margaret McLennan, said: “We are at the beginning of an exciting and ambitious project which could deliver real benefits around Northwick Park.

"The major landowners, including the council, are set to work together to further explore ways to develop the site in a comprehensive way rather than each organisation working in isolation.

“Our collective vision is to secure Northwick Park’s future by delivering a first class, modernised university hospital, improved transport links, more good quality affordable homes and jobs for local people.”

Brent Council’s cabinet considered the plans at a meeting on Monday (February 12) and discussed how the four major landowners intend to work together.

Technical studies of the area and a draft planning brief would need to be prepared before a public consultation of the plans can go ahead.

