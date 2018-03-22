The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents in Northolt are set to benefit from new football facilities following the completion of a multi-million pound sports development in Rectory Park.

The new amenities, which include two full-size, flood-lit 3G artificial football pitches, will become the new HQ of Middlesex Football Association (MFA).

Alongside the pitches, which open to the public in May, the £4.8 million facilities include a new pavilion, community rooms, office space, parking and six changing facilities.

Local players, teams and community organisations will have year-round access to the high-quality astroturf surface, a spokesman for Ealing Council said.

Speaking after the completion on Friday (March 16), councillor Bassam Mahfouz, cabinet member for transport, leisure and environment, said the facilities will "inspire a generation".

He said: "I am proud that, as of today, Northolt has become the home of Middlesex football with the local FA making it their new home.

"These impressive new facilities will inspire a generation of girls and boys to get involved in football and other sports, get active and fulfil ambitions.

"With year-round pitches and programmes, we can encourage grass-routes sport and help youngsters from Northolt and beyond to become sports stars of the future."

(Image: Ealing Council)

The project was funded by the council alongside MFA, London Marathon Trust and Parklife football hubs programme - a national scheme aiming to help local communities get into football.

Middlesex FA will move to the spot from its headquarters in Roxborough Road, Harrow.

FA bosses hope the site will help it hit its target of doubling the number of women playing football by 2020.

Middlesex FA chairman John Taylor added: "Middlesex FA is delighted to have formed a partnership with Ealing that has resulted in the new facility at Rectory Park.

"We have relocated our headquarters to Rectory Park and will be operating the new football facilities.

"We are sure that Rectory Park will provide an excellent experience for local people and for those living in the county of Middlesex."

(Image: Ealing Council)

Work officially started at the spot on April 18 last year, where Cllr Mahfouz and council leader Cllr Julian Bell joined members of the FA to mark the occasion.

The site is primarily a football facility, but the council said it will be used for other sports as well.

