An infant school in Northolt has been given a downgraded Ofsted rating of "requires improvement" after inspectors found staff "have not maintained the good quality of education".

Wood End Infant School, in Whitton Avenue West, was given required improvement ratings in all five categories assessed by the education watchdog during an inspection on December 12.

The school has 370 pupils and was given a rating of "good" in October 2012, but was downgraded in the report published on Wednesday (January 18).

Inspectors found the "effectiveness of leadership and management" and the "quality of teaching, learning and assessment" categories both required improvement.

The "early years provision" and "outcomes for pupils" categories were also given the same rating, with inspectors finding "outcomes of pupils currently in the school are not good".

In the report, inspectors said leaders and governors have not "maintained the good quality of education" since the last inspection in 2012.

It said: "[Leaders and governors] have not evaluated the school’s performance well enough to ensure secure improvements.

"The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is variable - strengths in some classes and subjects are not evident in all.

"Although the curriculum provides a broad range of learning experiences, it fails to develop pupils’ skills in some subjects.

"For instance, pupils’ scientific knowledge and understanding, particularly in Year 1, are not secure because their learning lacks depth."

The report continued: "Pupils’ outcomes, particularly in writing and mathematics, are inconsistent.

"Pupils, including the most able, are not challenged enough or have opportunities to extend their writing skills across the curriculum."

Inspectors also found that attendance at the school, which educates children aged three to seven, remains "too low for groups of pupils, particularly those who are disadvantaged".

The report said pupils fall behind in their learning as they do not attend school regularly and suggested that, over recent years, absence rates have been higher than national averages.

Although Ofsted inspectors flagged a number of areas for improvement, they also found leaders ensured safeguarding arrangements for the early years provision are in place.

"Children are happy, valued and cared for," the report added.

"The headteacher, supported by senior leaders, has already begun to make improvements."

The school declined to comment on the latest Ofsted report.

