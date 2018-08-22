Northolt Road in South Harrow is closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge which is used by Piccadilly Line Tube trains.
Officers are currently at the scene investigating the stability of the bridge, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.
The force were called to the scene shortly after 10.30am however the road closure is expected to be in place for "some time".
There are no reported injuries however emergency services remain at the station to assess the safety of the bride.
A force spokesman said: "We were called at 10.34am to a lorry crashed into the bridge and the station.
"There are no reports of injuries
"The road closure still in place while emergency services make sure the bridge is stable, it might be closed for some time because the bridge was hit from underneath, they're not built to deal with compression from that side so it might take a while."
Traffic is building in the area and Transport for London has been approached for further information.
Piccadilly Line running at "reduced speed"
A Transport for London spokesman told getwestlondon:
There was lorry which crashed into the bridge a short while ago and we are running through the area at a reduced service.
An engineer is checking the bridge but the thinking is that it should be sorted out soon.
"Please avoid the area"
Harrow Police officers took to Twitter to warn locals about the incident.
“Please avoid the area as traffic is building up,” the Tweet reads.
No Piccadilly Line delays
There are reportedly no delays on the Piccadilly Line following the incident this morning.
According to locals, the lorry has been removed however Northolt Road is expected to be closed for some time, a Met Police spokesman previously said.
"Heard a loud bang"
A worker in nearby A.R.K newsagents said:
“I saw the lorry coming and knew it was too big. There was a loud bang but there’s not too much damage.
The roof of the lorry is damaged but it’s not too bad.”
Investigation into safety of bridge
A force spokesman said:
The road closure still in place while emergency services make sure the bridge is stable, it might be closed for some time because the bridge was hit from underneath, they’re not built to deal with compression from that side so it might take a while.”
No reported injuries
A Metropolitan Police officer confirmed there were no reported injuries after the lorry hit the bridge and part of the tube station in Northolt Road, South Harrow.
Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10.30am however the road remains closed and traffic in the area is building.
Road closed as stability of bridge is assessed
Northolt Road remains closed after a lorry crashed into South Harrow tube station and bridge which carries Piccadilly Line tubes.
Officers are at the scene to investigate the stability of the bridge.
Stay tuned for more updates.