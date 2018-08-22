Northolt Road in South Harrow is closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge which is used by Piccadilly Line Tube trains.

Officers are currently at the scene investigating the stability of the bridge, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

The force were called to the scene shortly after 10.30am however the road closure is expected to be in place for "some time".

There are no reported injuries however emergency services remain at the station to assess the safety of the bride.

A force spokesman said: "We were called at 10.34am to a lorry crashed into the bridge and the station.

"There are no reports of injuries

"The road closure still in place while emergency services make sure the bridge is stable, it might be closed for some time because the bridge was hit from underneath, they're not built to deal with compression from that side so it might take a while."

Traffic is building in the area and Transport for London has been approached for further information.

