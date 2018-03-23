The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was stabbed in Northolt on Thursday night (March 22) shortly before a man was left with "life-changing injuries" after being attacked with a machete in a separate incident.

Police were first called at around 10.50pm to reports of a stabbing in Oldfield Circus, Northolt.

Officers arrived with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found a man, believed to be aged 19, suffering from a stab injury to his leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injury was deemed not life-threatening.

About an hour and a half later, a 20-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked with a machete in Field End Road, just over a mile away from the first attack .

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 12.30am to reports of an assault at the junction with Rabournmead Drive.

Officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a “serious hand injury” after the machete attack.

(Image: Google Maps)

The victim was taken to a west London hospital, where he remained throughout the night.

He has suffered life-changing injuries, a police spokesman told getwestlondon .

No arrests have been made in either case and enquiries continue.

Officers from Ealing CID are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting referencing CAD 8374/22March.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .