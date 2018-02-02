The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man from Northolt who left his girlfriend “seriously injured” after throwing a glass table at her during a brutal attack has been jailed for three years.

Awil Omer, 39, of Mersey Walk, pleaded guilty to one count of wounding on the first day of his trial at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31).

The court heard that in August last year, Omer and the victim were involved in an argument where Omer assaulted her with her own handbag as she was fleeing his home.

After forcing her to return to the flat, Omer then assaulted her again by throwing a glass table at her, which caused it to smash.

He then pushed her to the floor, causing serious injuries to her hand, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

After Omer was arrested, he claimed in an interview that strangers had come to the flat and assaulted his girlfriend.

He later gave an alternative story that the victim had been fighting one of her friends.

Omer was charged on August 25 and was remanded to Willesden Magistrates' Court, where he was kept in prison to await the start of his trial.

The 39-year-old later changed his plea to guilty when presented with the evidence and witnesses willing to give evidence against him.

He was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment. The judge also issued a restraining order to protect the victim on his release.

Further indictments of assault ABH and assault by beating were left to lie on file.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective inspector Natalie Norris commended the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

She said: “I am pleased with Omer's plea, and especially for the brave victim who suffered serious injuries following Omer's attack.

“I would like to praise her courage throughout our investigation and this prosecution and her willingness to face her attacker in court.

“All reports of domestic abuse will always be investigated robustly and this case shows police successfully prosecuting those who commit domestic abuse.”

