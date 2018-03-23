The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked with a machete in Northolt .

Police were called on Friday (March 23) at around 12.30am to a report of an assault in Field End Road, at the junction with Rabournmead Drive.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a "serious hand injury" after being attacked with a machete.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital, where he remained throughout the night.

His injuries are deemed to be life-changing, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

