More than 100 firefighters fought a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Northolt overnight.
Crews were called to the scene in Long Drive at 11.28pm on Monday (February 12).
London Fire Brigade said multiple warehouse units were alight but thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
A huge column of black smoke rising from the scene could be seen in the night sky as crews worked through the night to bring the situation under control.
Crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall, Ealing, Harrow and other nearby stations. In total, some 120 firefighters attended the scene.
No injuries reported
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Some roads around the industrial estate, near Greenford station, have been closed.
"This is a very visible fire"
Station Manager Ben King, who is on the scene, said:
This is a very visible fire with around a third of the building alight.
We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area
We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid the area where possible.
Crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to other units. We are likely to be on scene for a number of hours.
Firefighters have been on scene for four hours. We’ve brought in additional resources to assist efforts to contain the fire.
Multiple warehouse units alight
London Fire Brigade reports multiple warehouse units are alight at the industrial estate in Long Drive, where 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters were sent to deal with the incident.
Firefighters have been on the scene since 11.30pm last night.
