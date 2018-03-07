The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman is still in a critical condition more than a week after being involved in a serious crash in Northolt .

The 34-year-old pedestrian sustained a serious head injury in a collision with a blue Honda Jazz near the Kensington Road junction with Ruislip Road on February 26.

Police were called to the scene at around 8.30pm and paramedics rushed the woman to a central London hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that more than a week later, she is still in a critical condition.

The driver of the Honda Jazz stopped at the scene of the crash.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident happen or the events leading up to the collision.

“There were a number of vehicles and people in the area at the time of the incident who will have seen something.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could provide a small piece of the sequence of events that we are piecing together of the circumstances that led to a woman being seriously injured.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

