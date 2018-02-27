The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been left in a critical condition following a serious collision with a car in Ealing .

Police were called at 8.30pm on Monday (February 26) to Ruislip Road/Kensington Road, in Northolt , to reports of a road traffic incident.

At the scene, a 34-year-old female pedestrian had been in a collision with a blue Honda Jazz, Metropolitan Police said.

The injured woman was taken to a central London hospital for treatment for a severe head injury. At this stage her condition is critical, the force added.

Her family has been notified and are with her at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Jazz stopped at the scene.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost, of the Met’s SCIU, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident happen or the events leading up to the collision.

“There were a number of vehicles and people in the area at the time of the incident who will have seen something.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could provide a small piece of the sequence of events that we are piecing together of the circumstances that led to a woman being seriously injured.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

