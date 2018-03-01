The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northfields Industrial Estate in Brent could be in line for a dramatic makeover.

Members of the public can now have their say in plans to transform the 21-acre Alperton site, part of which runs alongside the canal.

Property firm St George's is proposing 2,900 new homes as well as shops, restaurants and a community centre for the site.

The former industrial estate, off North Circular Road by the Ace Café, could become a hub of activity if plans to develop it go ahead.

Buildings from one to 29 storeys high are included in the plans that would affect more than 1,250 Brent residents living around the brownfield site.

(Image: Brent Council)

Ten minutes from Alperton Underground station and five minutes from Stonebridge, there are plans to build new homes at the water's edge where the site lies alongside the Grand Union Canal.

There are also proposals to build up to Beresford Avenue and the River Brent in the later stages of the project.

Residents have until March 31 to comment on the proposals and a decision on the planning application is expected to be taken by Brent council's planning committee later this year.

(Image: Brent Council)

Brent council’s cabinet member for regeneration, skills and growth, Councillor Shama Tatler, said: "This is a very important application which will be closely examined by the council’s planning department before it goes before a public planning committee meeting later in the year for a final decision.

(Image: Brent Council)

"As with any planning application, the feedback received in the consultation is carefully considered and so I would encourage residents to take a look at these proposals and take the opportunity to have their say."

(Image: Brent Council)

Residents can view and comment on the Northfields Industrial Estate planning application here , reference 18/0321.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!