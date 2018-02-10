The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans heading to the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match at Wembley Stadium are thought to be the cause of heavy traffic in the area.

The Premier League match between rival London teams is known as the North London Derby and is expected to draw huge crowds.

Traffic is slow moving the North Circular, A406 Southbound between the Brent Cross Flyover and the IKEA in Brentfield Road.

Traffic is also slow in both directions on the A404 High Road at Wembley Hill Road.

Other roads affected in the area include the A4089 Bridge Road, and A4088 Forty Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur have been using the 90,000 seater Wembley Stadium as their home ground during the 2017/18 season, while their White Hart Lane stadium is rebuilt.

Kick off for the clash between the North London rivals is set for 12.30pm.

Traffic is also moving slowly in Twickenham , ahead of the 4.30pm rugby match between England and Wales.

The sides are squaring off in the second round of the Six Nations Tournament.

Traffic is particularly slow on the A316 Chertsey Road and B361 Whitton Road.

