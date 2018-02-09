Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A masseur from North Kensington allegedly rubbed himself up against a client before pulling down her underwear and sexually assaulting her, a court heard.

Mohammed Ramande is accused of abusing three clients in 2016 when he was working at Verity Hair and Beauty in West Hampstead.

The 39-year-old is on trail at Blackfriars Crown Court accused of one count of sexual assault and two of assault by penetration.

Ramande, from Shalfleet Drive in Ladbroke Court, denies all charges.

Giving evidence at the trial, one of the alleged victims said she had used a Groupon voucher for a massage and haircut when Ramande pounced.

She told the jury: "In the back there was a room with a massage bed. The man who let me in, took me to the back-room and I started to get undressed.

“He knocked on the door and I told him I was not ready. He knocked again and this time I was ready.

'He had a camp mannerism and was a metrosexual man'

“I remember thinking he had a camp mannerism and was a metrosexual man, someone who took pride in their appearance. At first, I thought he was the hairdresser.

“I had a towel from around my shoulders blades to near my knees. He started on my back with some oils. There was no small talk.

“It was not a good massage. His crotch would brush against me and I remember thinking it was creepy.

“He then started working my legs. He went all the way up and down. Then he took of my pants and I did not say anything, but I felt really uncomfortable.

“At one point I just completely froze, and my body was in such shock. It was like my body was playing dead.”

She then went on to describe the alleged assault in detail.

The witness continued: “I remember my heart pumping so much that I could hear it. I managed to say 'no thank you'.

“I was shocked by how polite I was. He just took them out and carried on as if nothing had happened.”

She said she then turned on her front and again said “no thank you” when Ramande tried to assault her again.

“When it was over I pictured myself grabbing all my things and running out into the street naked, but I didn't”, she said. “I just got dressed, opened the door and bee-lined straight for the exit.

'I sat on someone's garden wall and just cried'

“I remember him looking at me, I think he thought I still wanted a haircut. When I was outside I took two left turns and sat on someone's garden wall and just cried.

“Then I phoned Groupon to explain what had happened and their response was scripted.

“They just said 'We are sorry your experience has not lived up to our high standards'.

The masseur, who is not attending his trial, is accused of molesting the woman on July 29, another customer the next day, and a third woman on June 24.

The trial continues.

