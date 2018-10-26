Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Kensington activists fighting to save their 127-year-old library have won their grass-roots campaign to protect it for future generations.

The North Kensington Library in Ladbroke Grove is one of London's oldest purpose-built libraries and was the borough's first built using public money.

For years, Friends of North Kensington Library (FNKL) campaigners have been fighting Kensington and Chelsea council's proposal to move the library to the site of a youth club and lease the building to the fee-paying Notting Hill Prep School.

They have labelled the plans 'public asset-stripping'.

On Saturday, October 20, councillors presented a cross-party memorandum of understanding to the campaigners, pledging to protect the Grade-II listed library which was built in 1891.

The agreement means any changes to the library in future will have to be developed with its users and the wider community, and supported by a majority.

Council leaders, heavily criticised over the authority's handling of the Grenfell tragedy, said the pledge to preserve the library was one step to rebuilding trust in North Kensington.

The money due to be spent on the relocation was last year redirected to funding for Grenfell recovery efforts instead.

FNKL campaigners at the library this week spoke of relief that the library was protected, but described a bitter-sweet victory over a battle they said should never have had to happen.

(Image: Talia Shadwell)

Jacob Rety said FNKL had put two years of protest, research, and lobbying into protecting the library.

Despite the outcome, campaigners were left with unanswered questions about councillors' initial decision-making process and approach to legislation, that led a move so unpopular in the community to be considered.

"What have we won? We haven't won anything really - we had the library already. We had to go back before we could go forward," Mr Rety said. "We are happy - we had a great day, we saved the library and we believe we've saved the building - but we know we were still short-changed."

Westway 23 chairman Niles Hailstones said there were still other local assets like the youth club on Lancaster Rd that the community would be challenging the council over, to safeguard for the future.

"Obviously it's a great outcome. it's unfortunate that it always takes extremities to force institutions into some form of action. This should never have been on the table in the first place. Access to books, access for local people to be able to get material to read, is essential."

The community had been concerned by the council's handling of public assets long before Grenfell, he added.

(Image: Talia Shadwell)

"This is an area that has a lot of history and character - that's why people come to this area... it is vital it is preserved for the people in this area."

"They forget they are our servants. We are their bosses - and they forget it's not the other way around."

Campaigner Chris Bushell welcomed the outcome, and said people would watch closley how the council fulfils its promise.

"We are, of course, saddened that the agreement has been reached as a result of a dreadful local disaster. We do, however, welcome the decision to commit to this formal written agreement and recognise it as a sincere expression by RBKC of a willingness to engage with this community and to act in its interests," he said.

(Image: Kensington and Chelsea Council)

"As we enjoy our library’s new lease of life, we will never forget those who are no longer with us. We will watch with great interest to see how the new resolve to engage with the residents of North Kensington and the new culture of trust develops in our borough."

Council leader Cllr Elizabeth Campbell said the agreement was signed in recognition it was one step that could be taken to show RBKC would involve North Kensington people in decision-making in its "new culture of trust."

"We have listened to the local community and understand just how much this library is valued and cherished," she said.

"We have no plans in the short, medium or long term to close the building or end its use as a public library."