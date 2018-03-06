The video will start in 8 Cancel

Smoke coming from a man hole cover led to traffic delays in North Harrow on Tuesday morning (March 6).

A section of Station Road near the junction with Pinner Road was closed in both directions during the morning rush hour after firefighters were called shortly after 4am.

Fire crew from Harrow found electrical cables arcing, causing sparks.

They left the scene around an hour later after passing the incident to electrics authority UK Power Network.

According to Transport for London , the H9 and H10 buses routes were forced to run on diversion while the road remained closed.

The road was reopened at around 9am.

A spokesperson for UK Power Network said: “Our engineers are investigating an incident in Pinner Road, Harrow. This is not currently interrupting electricity supplies.”

