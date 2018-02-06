The video will start in 8 Cancel

A West Kensington café owner has described how he and terrified customers were ordered to "get out" by a man who was allegedly "assaulting people in the street" on Monday night (February 5).

Armed police swooped on the scene in North End Road at 9.42pm following reports of a man "kicking cars" and allegedly attacking passers-by.

Speaking to getwestlondon, The Crêpe Factory owner, Decio Barroso, described the moment a man entered his café and shouted at him and his customers to leave.

Mr Barroso, 53, said: "A man came inside the shop and started shouting, 'Everybody out, everybody out'.

"There were about 15 customers in at the time and we all ran out into the street - the man followed us outside."

"Then he started to kick cars and kick some people in the street," Mr Barroso alleged.

"He stopped a bus that was passing by and opened its door, he got inside and kicked and broke the bus's windows."

He added: "We've all heard about the recent [terrorist] attacks and of course we're all scared when something like this happens."

Mr Barroso said he and customers waited outside until police arrived at the scene.

He was able to reopen the café at around 10pm.

"I hope this incident won't damage the business or scare away customers," Mr Barroso added.

A woman was taken to a central London hospital where she was treated for shock.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man "believed to be in possession of a firearm".

A 25-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

