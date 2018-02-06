The video will start in 8 Cancel

There was panic in a West Kensington street after people reported seeing a "man on a rampage with a gun" on Monday night (February 5).

A man, believed to be carrying a firearm, was allegedly "assaulting people in the street", police said.

Armed officers swooped on the scene, in North End Road, and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

An eyewitness told getwestlondon the incident happened outside The Crêpe Factory and inside Paddy Power.

Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to the incident at around 9.42pm. London Ambulance Service also attended.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.42pm on Monday (February 5) to North End Road, to reports of a man, believed to be in the possession of a firearm, allegedly assaulting people in the street.



"Officers, including armed officers, attended along with the London Ambulance Service and subsequently arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage."



A woman was taken to a central London hospital from the scene where she was treated for shock.

No firearm was recovered at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

