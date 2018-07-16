There is slow traffic in North Ealing due to an oil spillage near the Hanger Lane Gyratory.

Transport for London (TfL) has tweeted to warn drivers of the problem on the A406 Hanger Lane (North Circular), heading towards the notorious gyratory.

A lane of traffic is blocked northbound due to the spill, which happened at about 6am on Monday (July 16).

Drivers have been warned that there is "slow traffic on approach".

The notorious gyratory system made it onto a list of the 10 "worst" roundabouts in the UK earlier this year.

National recovery firm 24/7 Home Rescue, which does its best to rescue stranded motorists from such horrendous traffic hot-spots when they break down, put together the list.

You can follow the latest traffic updates as we will bring you more information on this incident in our blog below: