A man has been rushed to hospital after falling from a bridge onto the North Circular, in Wembley .

Emergency services attended the scene at around 6.45am this morning (Wednesday, September 5).

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Part of the road was temporarily closed during the morning rush-hour, although one closed lane has now reopened.

"Police were called at 6.43am on Wednesday to reports of a man falling from a bridge onto the North Circular Road," a police spokesman said.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"The man has been taken to a central London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, some lanes have reopened."

There are still long delays in the area and two lanes remain closed from Drury Way to the Neasden interchange.

A third lane reopened at around 7.50am and travel time through the affected stretch of road is currently at 20 minutes.

The North Circular is a major ring road stretching more than 25 miles around central London.