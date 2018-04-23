The video will start in 8 Cancel

A collision between two cars on the North Circular Road caused queuing traffic in Neasden on Monday morning (April 23).

Metropolitan Police was called to the damage-only crash at the junction with Brentfield Road at 8.11am.

The third westbound lane of three on the North Circular Road was blocked following the incident.

Police confirmed nobody was hurt in the collision, which involved two vehicles.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a road traffic incident in North Circular Road at 8.11am."

He added: "Two cars were involved in a collision at the junction of Brentfield Road. There were no reported injuries."

According to TfL traffic was "slow on approach" following the crash.

All lanes had reopened and traffic was flowing well at 8.30am.