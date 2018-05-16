The North Circular Road was closed between the Brent Cross Flyover and Golders Green Road on Wednesday night (May 16) following reports of a burst water main.

Motorists were stuck in tailbacks all the way to Staples Corner shortly after the road was closed at around 7.30pm, according to TfL.

A traffic camera captured vehicles in a gridlock at the scene.

TfL wrote on Twitter: "A406 North Circular Road is closed eastbound between the Brent Cross Flyover and Golders Green Road due to a burst water main. Tailbacks to Staples Corner / M1 J1."

