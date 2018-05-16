The North Circular Road was closed between the Brent Cross Flyover and Golders Green Road on Wednesday night (May 16) following reports of a burst water main.
Motorists were stuck in tailbacks all the way to Staples Corner shortly after the road was closed at around 7.30pm, according to TfL.
A traffic camera captured vehicles in a gridlock at the scene.
TfL wrote on Twitter: "A406 North Circular Road is closed eastbound between the Brent Cross Flyover and Golders Green Road due to a burst water main. Tailbacks to Staples Corner / M1 J1."
Road remains closed
One lane of the North Circular Road remained closed between Golders Green Road and Brent Cross Flyover while Thames Water attended reports of a burst water main on Wednesday night (May 16.) There was queuing traffic in the road all the way back to Staples Corner. We will bring you all the latest updates on this incident and details of any traffic delays tomorrow morning.
Bus routes affected by reports of burst water main
A number of bus routes have been diverted from North Circular Road which is partially closed while Thames Water attends reports of a burst main.
Bus routes: 143, 186, 232 and 326 are all on diversion on Wednesday evening while the incident is ongoing.
Thames Water engineer "dispatched" to deal with reports of burst main
Thames Water confirmed it’s “dispatched an engineer” to reports of a burst water main in North Circular Road.
One lane of the road remains closed between Golders Green Road and Brent Cross Flyover at 20.30pm.
Motorists are warned of traffic delays.
See queing traffic in North Circular Road following reports of burst water main
Thames Water is on route to the incident that has caused queuing traffic back to Staples Corner.
Metropolitan Police confirm water authorities "on route"
Water authorities are “on route” to an incident in North Circular Road which has led one lane to be closed.
Metropolitan Police attended reports of a burst water main at 7.23pm.
A Met spokesman confirmed water authorities were on their way to the A406 which remained closed between Brent Cross Flyover and Golders Green Road at 8.20pm.
North Circular Road partially closed due to "burst water main"
The North Circular Road remains closed between Hendon Way (Brent Cross Flyover) and A502 Brent Street with A502 Golders Green Road , following reports of a burst water main on Wednesday evening (May 16.) There is congestion and traffic in the road all the way back to on to M1 J1 (Staples Corner).