The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police officers who were left seriously injured after a collision in Neasden remain hospitalised more than two weeks after the crash.

One male and one female officer were seriously injured in a road traffic collision on the A406 North Circular Road in Brent at around 3.40am on December 17.

After the collision, which involved a white Maserati, Metropolitan Police confirmed the male officer sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

The female officer suffered a number of fractures and was in a serious but stable condition on December 17.

On Wednesday (January 3), a police spokesman confirmed both police constables remain in hospital in a stable condition and both are still receiving treatment.

The Maserati driver, 51-year-old Mohammed Shisq, of Gorseway, Hatfield, was charged on December 18 with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

(Image: Google Maps)

He was also charged with one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath and appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on December 19.

Shisq pleaded not guilty to all counts and, after his application for bail was denied, he was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on January 16.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .