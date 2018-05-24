Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing councillors responsible for approving thousands of homes each year have admitted they still find the hugely complex calculations on amounts of affordable housing offered by developers difficult to understand - even though some of them have sat on the council's planning committee for many years.

The admission came as the committee unanimously approving plans to build three high-rise tower blocks on the site of a former perfume factory in North Acton , at a meeting at Ealing Town Hall on Wednesday May 21.

Councillor Ray Wall told the meeting: "The issue of affordability confuses the committee quite often and we do end up having these debates on what the London Living Rent means.

"Some of us have been on this committee a long time and we are still getting confused by the terminology which changes by the month sometimes."

The sentiment was echoed by another councillor who told the chairman: "I think officers can find better ways to lay out the information on affordable housing in the reports as by the time you've tried to do the maths it's lying down with a wet flannel over your face time."

Officers responded by agreeing that complex data could be better presented so it can be understood more clearly.

But crucially this confusion has not prevented the council voting through plans for thousands of houses, each with different sums on affordable housing, every year.

There is a feeling in some quarters that developers use the complexity of the calculations to bamboozle councils and negotiate less affordability than they might otherwise have to offer.

And despite their lack of clarity over the figures, councillors eventually accepted the scheme for 380 homes at the former Elizabeth Arden perfume factory on Wales Farm Road, which was put forward by developer Essential Living.

(Image: Essential Living)

Here, some 35% of the homes will be offered as "affordable", where residents will pay 75 or 80% of current market values.

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants 50% affordable housing for all new developments and under his fledgling London Living Rent Scheme, is aiming to promote much lower levels of affordable rent.

The tower blocks at the perfume factory will be 14, 16 and 25 storeys high and will contain one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The committee had previously turned down the application in February this year because it felt 20 of the so-called micro-flats were too small and asked for them to be redesigned. They have now been morphed into 10 two-bed flats, councillors heard.

The proposals also include a new public square in the centre and 1,403 square metres of flexible floor space at ground level.

'There will be a greater density of population here than in Hong Kong or Shanghai'

Green Party member Jeremy Parker spoke bitterly against the plans.

He told the councillors: "North Acton is currently home to 3,000 people and with this development it will rise to 12,000, all squashed into 10 hectares next to the A40. There will be a greater density of population here than in Hong Kong or Shanghai. It will be double the maximum density for sustainable living that exists in central London.

"Residents living in surrounding areas will have this right up close to them."

Referring to the possibility that HS2 might in future order the compulsory purchase of the area, he added: "Why would you give the green light to something that may have to be purchased at such a cost to the tax payer?"

He said no meaningful infrastructure was being provided as part of the development including green spaces, schools or improvements to stations.

"Our environment is being degraded," he said.

(Image: Essential Living)

A spokesman for Essential Living told the meeting: "This application will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of North Acton.

"We have remodelled the micro apartments for the plan and they are now compliant with GLA guidelines.

"This will provide much-needed affordable residential accommodation with a mixed ground floor offering.

"With 12,000 households on the housing waiting list, this proposal offers high quality homes."

What is affordable housing?

Affordable housing can take one of three forms, social rented, affordable rented and intermediate housing.

It is provided to eligible households who can't afford to rent in the current market.

Eligibility is determined in relation to a family's income compared to local house prices.

Social rented housing is owned by local authorities and private registered firms and should be provided at 80% of the market rented value.

Affordable rented housing is let by local authorities or private registered providers of social housing to households who are eligible for social rented housing. Affordable rent should be no more than 80% of the market value.

Intermediate housing is homes for sale and rent provided at a cost above social rent, but below market levels. These can include shared equity (shared ownership and equity loans), other low cost homes for sale and intermediate rent.

What is London Living Rent?

The Mayor of London is introducing London Living Rent (LLR) as an affordable housing product with low rents that vary ward by ward across London. Eligibility is restricted to households that are currently renting, with a maximum income of £60,000 and who are not currently able to buy a home in the local area. When funded through the Greater London Authority’s programme, LLR is expected to actively support tenants into home ownership within 10 years.